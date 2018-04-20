Two children survived a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Houston's Third Ward. Family members told Eyewitness News bullets flew by a 9-year-old girl and her 13-year-old brother as they sat in their SUV. Their mother was also in the vehicle.Police officers said their father was talking with a friend outside the Scott Food Store off Winbern Street.The gunfire played out around 3 p.m.Investigators said a man in the backseat of a maroon colored car opened fire with a handgun, shooting at least nine times. Fortunately, he didn't hit anyone. The family drove to the Exxon gas station off Highway 288 and Southmore Blvd."I'm nervous inside still, son. Thanking God you know, what else can you say?" said the grandfather. "I'm sitting here praising God right now."Houston police officers said people were shooting rap videos in the area at the time. They say they're reviewing surveillance footage to help develop a lead.