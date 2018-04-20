College Station is preparing to welcome the former first lady to Aggie Land one last time.Metal barricades surround the George Bush Library.Soon, the former first lady will be brought to the grounds in a historic motorcade neighbors want to see."I just want to pay my respects to her," Amber Rawlinson said. "She's an awesome woman and I want to pay my respects.""I want to be a part of it for historical purposes," Sarah Magee said. "It's going to be a big event."If you want to see it yourself, College Station police have restrictions in place.The library grounds are off limits.The motorcade will travel along Texas Avenue, before turning onto George Bush Drive.In order to see it, neighbors must be in place by 2 p.m. Saturday."The main thing is not to get into the street," College Station Police Lt. Craig Anderson said. "If so, then we're going to have to ask for them to move to make sure the motorcade can make it through safely."Traffic around the city could be impacted for two hours.A minor inconvenience for some who can't wait to welcome former first lady Barbara Bush to Aggie Land once last time."Just knowing that they came here all the time and this is where to lay her to rest," Rawlinson said. "It's amazing."Police are encouraging people to utilize parking lots.If you have to use a side street, they say make sure you don't block driveways or fire hydrants.