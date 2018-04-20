Two officers are being called heroes, after they jumped into action during a police graduation ceremony.Lillian Escorcia, 26, says she was holding her one-year-old.She and her older son were waiting to see her husband graduate from the New York Police Academy.Her toddler, who had been eating popcorn, was choking and became unresponsive. Just as her husband was about to cross the stage, she yelled out to let him know what was going on.Two veteran officers noticed the commotion and stepped in to clear the toddler's airway. The toddler is said to be doing fine.