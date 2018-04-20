  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Target is releasing a new service that will make your next shopping trip a lot quicker.

The retailer has expanded its drive-up service to nearly 300 stores in Texas, Florida and other areas of the southeast.

Here's how it works: Customers simply check out using the Target app. When their order is ready, the customer drives up to the store and someone will load their items into their vehicle.

The service is only available on orders made through the Target app.
