A man in Spring thought he would be meeting a girl, but it turned out to be a case of catfishing after he was robbed at gunpoint.Last week the victim was supposed to meet a girl at an apartment complex on Sawdust Road.When he knocked on the door, two men answered with a shotgun and handgun.Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies say the suspects then robbed him of his backpack.Deputies approached the suspect's apartment and discovered three men inside.The men were later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and drug possession after marijuana was found in the suspect's apartment.