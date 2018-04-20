POLITICS

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers former First Lady Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush remembered by RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
George and Barbara Bush spent decades supporting one of Houston's favorite events, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

They were tremendous supporters of the rodeo, and would arrive early to catch all of the action from the cowboys in concert.

"They had a very special relationship with some of the entertainers, Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley in particular. And when Reba or Brad would play they'd usually come in advance of the show and sit down and visit with them. And then they would enjoy seats right beside the bucking chute," Rodeo Houston President Joel Cowley said.

WATCH LIVE: Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Barbara Bush
Country star Brad Paisley talks about his relationship with Barbara and George Bush



The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation has also been one of the rodeo's educational recipients.
