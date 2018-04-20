EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3370829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houstonians turn out for Barbara Bush public viewing

Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

As the public is paying their respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush, George H.W. Bush was on hand for a time to personally greet the mourners. The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those who have been to St. Martin's Episcopal Church as Mrs. Bush is lying in repose.HPD, Secret Service and the Harris County Sheriff's office all present, keeping security tight at the viewing.Thousands of people are expected to come to this church over the next 12 hours.