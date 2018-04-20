BARBARA BUSH

Barbara Bush remembered for her life and legacy in Maine

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush remembered for her life and legacy in Maine (KTRK)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (KTRK) --
Many people in Kennebunkport, Maine are remembering the former First Lady in many ways. People are visiting the Bush family's local museum, and also placing flowers near their summer retreat.

Eyewitness News stopped by Mabel's Claw, a local restaurant the family visited at least two times a year, and spoke with many of the staff who waited on Mrs. Bush.

"They would like to start with onion rings," Jess Brooks, Mabel's Claw waitress said.

She said the couple would always come in and sit near the corner table.

"The most wonderful thing for me is that she kissed him as her first boyfriend and she stayed with him for life, and to me that speaks of her character," Brooks said.

The staff remembered Mrs. Bush as warm and welcoming.

"She would always go to the takeout window to get ice cream, and she would wait in line like everybody else," Brooks said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushrestaurantu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Barbara Bush was a former Astros score keeper
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Barbara Bush was a former Astros score keeper
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
LA Fitness apologizes after employees call cops on black gym member in NJ
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Show More
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
More News