Here's where you can score James Harden beard inspired candy

Here's where you can find James Harden beard inspired candy (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for the weird-beard James Harden inspired Trolli candy, you may be able to find them at your local Foodarama.

An Eyewitness News viewer spotted the sour bites at the local grocery store and snapped a picture.

The candies are known for their unique structure, which features the Houston Rockets player's face and popular beard.

So if you ever wanted to eat James Harden's beard - and haven't we all? - you may want to head to the nearest Foodarama before they sell out.
