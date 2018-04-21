Brewston: Inside Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery

Nestled just east of downtown's towering skyscrapers in EaDo, is a 1940's warehouse and home to one of the most popular and fastest growing craft breweries in Texas.8th Wonder Brewery, named for the world famous Astrodome, pays tribute to each of the city's sports franchise with photographs and memorabilia adorning the walls.The family and pet-friendly cool space boasts a one acre biergarten for a backyard and is a popular pre-game meetup spot for Rockets, Astros and Dynamo fans.10,000 square feet of the warehouse is dedicated to brew production, which produces 40 cans of brew a minute totaling 15,000 barrels of beer a year.A stage which hosts local music acts, weekend crawfish boils, charity events and more also bringing in the crowds"We love East downtown, we love Houston and we are really lucky to be a part of the Texas craft beer scene" said Co-Founder Ryan Soroka.