  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
  • LIVE VIDEO Inside St. Martin's Church for Barbara Bush's funeral
COOL SPACES

Brewston: Inside Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery

EMBED </>More Videos

This week on cool spaces we checked out 8th Wonder Brewery. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nestled just east of downtown's towering skyscrapers in EaDo, is a 1940's warehouse and home to one of the most popular and fastest growing craft breweries in Texas.

8th Wonder Brewery, named for the world famous Astrodome, pays tribute to each of the city's sports franchise with photographs and memorabilia adorning the walls.

The family and pet-friendly cool space boasts a one acre biergarten for a backyard and is a popular pre-game meetup spot for Rockets, Astros and Dynamo fans.

10,000 square feet of the warehouse is dedicated to brew production, which produces 40 cans of brew a minute totaling 15,000 barrels of beer a year.

A stage which hosts local music acts, weekend crawfish boils, charity events and more also bringing in the crowds

"We love East downtown, we love Houston and we are really lucky to be a part of the Texas craft beer scene" said Co-Founder Ryan Soroka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool spacesbrewerybeer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Beautiful lake front town homes hit market in Sugar Land
New China-inspired theme park in Houston
Meet the man who turned an airplane into a home
Have the need for speed? Try SpeedSportz Racing Park
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
'She was feisty' - Friends share special memories of Mrs. Bush
LIST: Family, dignitaries, VIP guests for Mrs. Bush's funeral
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
LIST: Family, dignitaries, VIP guests for Mrs. Bush's funeral
'She was feisty' - Friends share special memories of Mrs. Bush
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in Houston
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in College Station
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Secret Service agents honored to stand watch for Barbara Bush
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
More News