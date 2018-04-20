New video shows harrowing moments on SW flight with blown engine

Passenger Cherub Alethia posted "I survived" on her social media profiles.
Alethia can be seen in her video as she is instructed to put on an oxygen mask during the descent.
Everything we know about hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Southwest Airlines pilot of damaged plane is cool and collected as she talks to air traffic control tower
An engine on a Southwest flight 1380 exploded over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and debris hit the plane. Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.