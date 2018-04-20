TRAFFIC

18-wheeler erupts into flames on I-45 at W. Gulf Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven vehicles were involved in a fiery wreck that led to an 18-wheeler bursting into flames.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-wheeler burst into flames Friday morning on I-45 near West Gulf Bank, shutting down the freeway for hours. Houston police say seven vehicles were involved.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the moment the semi exploded in front of drivers.

EMBED More News Videos

Fiery 18-wheeler wreck on I-45 North


The truck driver narrowly escaped, thanks to an HPD officer who pulled him out of the burning cab.



Police say it all started when a truck got a flat tire. The slowdown caused a seven car crash.

The 18-wheeler was trying to swerve to avoid the pile up when the driver lost control. The big rig flipped on its side and burst into flames.

EMBED More News Videos

18-wheeler explodes on I-45 North at West Road


The driver was partially ejected and became pinned. That's when the HPD officer risked his life to get the driver to safety.

The driver's friend told ABC13 the driver was doing OK.

"He's lucky to be alive," the man said. "You can see the truck. He's lucky to be alive."

The truck was hauling household trash.

Houston police said all of the injuries are minor. They also said one person involved was believed to be intoxicated.

The accident resulted in the closure of all southbound lanes of the freeway at W. Gulf Bank, including the HOV lane.

All lanes have since reopened.

EMBED More News Videos

SkyEye is over the scene where emergency crews are putting out a big rig fire.

Live traffic map
Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsemi crashHoustonSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
Distracted driving could cause spike in insurance premiums
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Show More
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
More News