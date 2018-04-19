A Pearland man is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend and her family because she rejected him, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Rajesh Bakshi, 54, is charged with four counts of solicitation of capital murder. Prosecutors say his targets were his ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend, and her parents. He faced a judge Thursday afternoon.According to court records, he thought he was meeting with a hitman last week and provided incredible details to make the murder happen. He was really talking to an undercover Houston police officer."The defendant identified the complainants' by name, wrote down addresses, went over schedules and patterns of life with the undercover officer," a prosecutor read from court documents."Gave suggestions on times and methods to commit the murders," she continued. "The defendant specified that he wished for the complainants to be shot and explained to the undercover to leave cocaine at the crime scene."The single father of twins allegedly also asked for pictures as proof of the murders. For all four hits, he was willing to pay $15,000, court records state he made a 10-percent down payment the next day. There are audio and video recordings of the two encounters with the undercover officer.Eyewitness News reached out to an ex-wife, who did not want to be identified."He goes to church twice a week. He's not, what you're telling me, sounds surprising," she said.The judge set bond for the Indian national at $600,000, higher than scheduled. There will be restrictions if he makes bond.