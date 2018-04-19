Escape to NOLA: Your low fare flight forecast from Houston to New Orleans

It may only be a 5 1/2 hour drive from Houston, but the Big Easy topped the publication's list of 52 desirable destinations, just in time for the city's tricentennial celebrations. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets or planned your pilgrimage, it's not too late. Today's deals on flights, however, won't last forever.
So whether you're trying to escape to Bourbon Street ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Houston and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
Perk up, bucket-list crosser-offers: this is your six-month flight forecast. Plan accordingly.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
April
There are only a handful of days left in April, but if you're adamant about getting to New Orleans before next month, plan on leaving Houston on Monday, April 23 and returning from NOLA on Thursday, April 26. It's definitely spontaneous, but it will only cost you $139, round-trip, if you fly with Spirit.
May
As of now, early May is the cheapest time to fly to New Orleans. If you leave on Saturday, May 5 and return on Tuesday, May 8, Spirit will get you there, round-trip, for $102.
June
Prices creep up a bit in June; however, if you fly out of George Bush on Friday, June 1 and plan to return from New Orleans on Monday, June 4, Spirit will get you there and back for $137.
July
Come July, prices plateau at $137. Currently, that's the same price point that you'll see in August and September between Houston and NOLA. If you're planning to travel in July, Spirit has the cheapest tickets if you leave on Thursday, July 12 and return from Louisiana on Sunday, July 15.
