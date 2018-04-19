There's happy ending for a cat that walked 12 miles to be reunited with a family that didn't even want him.The North Carolina family had given Toby to a friend, when he escaped and walked 12 miles to get back to them.They then took Toby to an animal shelter, and asked that the cat get euthanized.Luckily for Toby, the shelter didn't want to euthanize a healthy animal and contacted the SPCA.They shared his story and a week later, Toby had a deserving family."He has three new siblings (one feline and two human) and a cat-savvy mom to show him what a loving family is really like," the SPCA said.