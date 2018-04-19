Highway patrol seeks public's help to find stolen trailer with Disneyland tickets

California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find a trailer that contained 8,000 Disneyland tickets that were meant for a Future Farmers of America conference in the Southland. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find a trailer that contained 8,000 Disneyland tickets and other valuable items that were meant for a Future Farmers of America conference.

Wednesday, authorities said they received a call about a stolen FFA trailer.

The caller told authorities the trailer was going to be taken to the 90th Future Farmers of America Leadership Conference that will be held in Anaheim.

The trailer, which is a white Wells Cargo, double-axle enclosed box, contained audio and visual equipment, awards and 8,000 tickets to Disneyland.

Security footage from the property showed a dark-colored, long-bed pickup truck taking the trailer.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the theft and asking for the public's help to find it and the tickets. Authorities warned that anyone purchasing Disneyland tickets from an unknown source should be wary.

KTRK-TV / ABC13 is owned by Disney.
