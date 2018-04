We at UNT Dining Services are aware of the receipt situation and are investigating this very serious matter. We sincerely apologize. Those responsible for this will be held accountable. — UNT Dining Services (@UNTdining) April 17, 2018

It's an incident the president of the University of North Texas calls "unacceptable." A student cook is out of a job for using a racial slur on a customer's receipt.A tweet showing the receipt has been retweeted more than 4,000 times.The cook who reportedly typed a racial slur on student Chelsea Shaw's receipt has been fired.Shaw's lawyer says they plan to sue and want the chicken restaurant on campus removed.