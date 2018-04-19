  • LIVE VIDEO Remembering Barbara Bush: Houston City Hall holds celebration of life
Houston Dynamo and Dash team up to beautify Harvey-ravaged Buffalo Bayou Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From the pitch to the park, members of the Houston Dynamo and Dash are spending the week helping beautify the community ahead of Earth Day.

The Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League squads worked on the Houston Police Officer's Memorial at Buffalo Bayou Park on Wednesday.

The park was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey last August.

The players added fresh mulch and flowers at the park.

According to the players, the service was a way of supporting the community and the police officers of the city.

The act is part of a larger initiative by MLS under its MLS WORKS Greener Goals Week. The Dynamo will team up Friday with the Houston Zoo to plant a pollinator garden at the team's home at BBVA Compass Stadium.
