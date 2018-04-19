  • LIVE VIDEO Remembering Barbara Bush: Houston City Hall holds celebration of life
TRAFFIC

Houston police reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD announces security measures for Barbara Bush's funeral. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As dignitaries arrive in Houston for services remembering former first lady Barbara Bush, Houston police want the public to be aware of closures and security measures.

If you are attending the public repose, the following is applicable per HPD:
  • You must check-in at Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway

  • Buses will take people to St. Martin's Episcopal Church and back to Second Baptist Church

  • Foot traffic will not be permitted

  • Photography is not permitted inside St. Martin's

  • No large bags or backpacks will be permitted

  • No weapons will be allowed

  • St. Martin's Episcopal Church will close at midnight, but lines will close at Second Baptist prior to midnight based on the number of people in line to accommodate the midnight closure


TRAFFIC INFORMATION
  • Traffic on Woodway between Chimney Rock and the West Loop will be closed. Only residents and business owners who need access into the area will be allowed.

  • Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.


SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delaytrafficbarbara bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
Distracted driving could cause spike in insurance premiums
TxDOT warns drivers after spike in deaths in roadwork zones
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Show More
Cook fired over racial slur on student's receipt at UNT
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
Police commissioner says he "failed" after Starbucks arrests
More News