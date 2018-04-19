A Klein Oak High School student has been charged with improper photography after allegedly taking a photo up a teacher's dress during class back in March.Another student who said she witnessed the incident told authorities that 18-year-old Erick Eduardo Ordonez Medina took the photo with his cellphone using the Snapchat app.According to court documents, the witness said she told the teacher about the alleged act after class.The witness also claims that Medina showed the photo to several other boys and asked them if they wanted the picture, but they said no.Medina is out on $1,000 bond.