SOCIETY

PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested after forecast for more snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist arrested in prank after calling for more snow. (KTRK)

By
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTRK) --
A TV meteorologist in Iowa was arrested on-air after a forecast that called for more snow.

Police handcuffed morning meteorologist Kaj O'Mara and led him out of the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.

The arrest was a prank by the newsroom and the Marion Police Department. O'Mara was later released on the promise of a warmer forecast and nine days without snow.

But if he's wrong about the snow and they get 2-10, he could get 2-10.

OK, just kidding. Probably no more than a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfunny videoweatheru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Preschool bans kids from saying 'best friend'
Take a hike! New 2.6 mile trail unveiled at Sims Bayou
UK mulls plan to ban plastic straws and cut waste
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Houston Texans release 2018 season schedule
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Barbara Bush's scrapbooks give insight to family's legacy
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Show More
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Cook fired over racial slur on student's receipt at UNT
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
More News