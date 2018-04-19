EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3362465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Miya Shay looks at the preparations being made to honor the life of Barbara Bush in downtown Houston.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3365091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thieves target courthouse ATM for third time in a week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1304498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 10 Things You Didn't Know About Prince

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3140771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 25 years later of the 51-day siege near Waco.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3364273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros big seventh inning helps Houston bury Seattle

The celebration of life for Barbara Bush starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday. You're encouraged to wear pearls and blue, her favorite color.Thieves have hit an ATM inside a Harris County courthouse for the third attempt in just days.We'll find out Thursday if someone will face charges after Prince died from an accidental opioid overdose two years ago.Thursday marks 25 years since the inferno at the compound outside Waco, where more than 70 people, including children, were killed.The Astros had a huge outing against the Mariners Wednesday, beating them 7-1 in Seattle.