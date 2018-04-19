Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Roberts Road Bulldogs of Waller ISD on Wednesday, April 18th.Travis visited Roberts Road Elementary in Hockley where over 300 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. It was the two year anniversary of the Tax Day Flood which dumped 12-24" of rain across a large part of the school district. He thanks Mrs. Findley for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!