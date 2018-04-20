STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Listen up! Putting wireless headphones to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

We're putting wireless headphones to the test. (KTRK)

By
If you're tired of getting tangled in headphone cords, we're putting wireless headphones to the test.

We found one pair for as low as $30.

The tech team at Consumer Reports says you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent pair of wireless headphones.

They like the JVC Gumy wireless headphones that sell for $30.

If you have more money to spend, you can get headphones with features like noise cancellation.

"Noise cancelling is a feature on headphones that blocks unwanted, external sounds. That may be useful for any number of reasons, if you're sitting at a cafe or if you're in kind of a noisy, open office environment," said Nicholas Deleon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

Other features allow you to control your music from the earpiece without ever taking your phone out of your pocket.

Some headphone models, let you swipe up to increase the volume or down to decrease the volume. You can also tap once to pause, twice to fast forward or three times to rewind.

You may also want to consider style. Bulkier, over-the-ear headphones may get you more battery life, while in-ear models are easier to stash and can be truly wireless.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologystretch your dollarheadphonessave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
4 ways to teach your teenagers how to save money
4 ways to save on a down payment for a home
Here's what you can do for a healthy head of hair
DIY: Put color into your fiesta with your own piñata
More stretch your dollar
TECHNOLOGY
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
You can stay in first ever luxury space hotel for a price
More Technology
Top Stories
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
How April 20 became a pot day
Show More
Deputy injured in shootout released from hospital
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Half-naked man steals beer truck, leads police on chase
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
More News