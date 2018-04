UPDATE!!



Today Constable Herman paid a visit to Deputy Gaines and his wife. Deputy Gaines demonstrated his resilience following injuries sustained in a heroic gun battle.



Deputy Gaines has a long road to recovery. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Q6dmFpRdzX — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 18, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Man charged after deputies injured in shootout in Atascosita

We're getting our first look at the deputy constable who was shot in the line of duty this week.Harris County Precinct 4 released a photo showing Deputy Christopher Gaines in the hospital, as Constable Mark Herman paid a visit.Herman says Gaines is doing well and is in stable condition as he recovers from surgery.Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.Two other deputies were also injured.The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.