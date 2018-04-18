ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --We're getting our first look at the deputy constable who was shot in the line of duty this week.
Harris County Precinct 4 released a photo showing Deputy Christopher Gaines in the hospital, as Constable Mark Herman paid a visit.
Herman says Gaines is doing well and is in stable condition as he recovers from surgery.
UPDATE!!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 18, 2018
Today Constable Herman paid a visit to Deputy Gaines and his wife. Deputy Gaines demonstrated his resilience following injuries sustained in a heroic gun battle.
Deputy Gaines has a long road to recovery. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Q6dmFpRdzX
Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.
Two other deputies were also injured.
The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.
