Today Constable Herman paid a visit to Deputy Gaines and his wife. Deputy Gaines demonstrated his resilience following injuries sustained in a heroic gun battle.



We're getting our first look at the deputy constable who was shot in the line of duty this week.Harris County Precinct 4 released a photo showing Deputy Christopher Gaines in the hospital, as Constable Mark Herman paid a visit.Herman says Gaines is doing well and is in stable condition as he recovers from surgery.Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.Two other deputies were also injured.The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.