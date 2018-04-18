FOOD & DRINK

Whataburger pulls salads from restaurants amid E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce

EMBED </>More Videos

Whataburger removes salads from menu amid E. coli outbreak. (KTRK)

If you've been to Whataburger recently, you may have noticed a healthy option missing from the menu.

Earlier this week, Whataburger announced that all salads have been removed from its restaurants.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and due to a CDC investigation of romaine lettuce, we are not serving salads in any of our restaurants," the company said in a press release.

The company added that iceberg and leaf lettuces used on sandwiches and burgers are not affected.

The CDC has linked an E.coli outbreak in the northeast and northwest parts of the U.S. to chopped romaine lettuce.

RELATED: Multistate E. coli outbreak traced to romaine lettuce from Arizona
EMBED More News Videos

35 people across 11 states have been sickened by E. coli from romaine lettuce

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foode. colihealth
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Postino Heights' brings bruschetta & wine to Heights Mercantile
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Springtime Linguini
Texas fish sting nets several Houston restaurants buying illegal fish
Hot Houston spots heading to the suburbs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Barbara Bush's presence felt at presidential library
911 operator sentenced to jail for hanging up on emergency calls
30 hospitalized after crash involving Navasota ISD buses
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Barbara Bush Elementary honors namesake after her passing
Show More
Houston Rockets need better shooting in Game 2 vs. Wolves
Mother dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest plane
The deadly path of suspected killer Lois Reiss
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
MUST-SEE: Suspects fail to steal ATM from Pasadena courthouse
More News