Texas A&M's baseball team holds moment of silence for Barbara Bush

People throughout the nation are paying tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush. The tributes are pouring in from College Station, which is home to Texas A&M and the George Bush Presidential Library.On Tuesday night, the Texas A&M baseball team paid a special tribute to Mrs. Bush by having a moment of silence. Mrs. Bush was a big baseball fan and her favorite college team was Texas A&M.During the seventh inning, the team announced a moment of silence for the former first lady.It was a moving and solemn moment when the thousands in attendance stood in silence for Mrs. Bush, recognizing her ever-constant service to the College Station community.Mrs. Bush will be buried in College Station at the Presidential Library next to her first daughter, Robin, who died when she was only three years old.