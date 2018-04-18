2 suspects caught on camera robbing Texas City convenience store

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas City police need your help in identifying two people suspected of robbing a convenience store Monday night.

According to police, the two suspects robbed the New Shop and Drive convenience store at 2517 Loop 197 North.

In surveillance video, the suspects can be seen entering the store. Minutes later, the two take off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477 (TIPS) or Detective Berg with Texas City PD at (409) 643-5820.
