The entire Houston community is invited on Thursday to celebrate the life and legacy of former first lady Barbara Bush.The celebration will include remarks by founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Rev. William Lawson, Samuel Karff, Rabbi Emeritus, Congregation Beth Israel, and Joseph Fiorenza, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.City officials also said there will be performances by the Houston Children's Chorus, interfaith prayers, reading of a poem and other tributes.The celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Hermann Square at Houston's City Hall.Those attending are encouraged to wear pearls or the color blue as a tribute.A private service will be held at St. Martin's Church on Saturday.