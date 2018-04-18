Man spotted on roof of St. Martin's Church in Houston overnight

A man was spotted on the roof of St. Martin's Church Tuesday night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a man was spotted on the roof of St. Martin's Church in west Houston Tuesday night.

This comes ahead of a public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush on Friday at the church. Her funeral will also be held there on Saturday.

HPD tells ABC13 a church employee saw a man on the roof at 10:30 p.m. The man told officers he was "just exploring" and then disappeared.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with K9 units and a helicopter but never found the man.

Officials believe he jumped and ran off.
