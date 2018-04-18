EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3361252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School bus involved in accident on 290

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3361361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First responders unload students from a Navasota ISD school bus after an accident.

At least 25 students and five adults have been hospitalized after two Navasota ISD buses were involved in a crash Wednesday morning, the district said.Navasota ISD added that the injuries appear to be minor.The accident happened inbound on the highway at Fairbanks N. Houston Road, where the students were on the way to Houston for a class field trip to the museum.The district said that fifth grade students from John C. Webb Elementary were on the buses at the time, when a CenterPoint Energy work truck rear-ended one of them, causing one bus to collide with the other in front of it.SkyEye was over the scene where the buses were pulled over along with emergency crews.A spare bus arrived to the scene to take students back to Navasota.