Remembering the Tax Day flood 2 years ago today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two years ago today almost 10,000 homes were flooded across the Houston area after a storm dumped almost 24 inches of rain in 24 hours over Waller County just west of Houston.
More than a foot of rain fell on the west side of Houston, sending several creeks to record levels. The Addicks and Barker Reservoirs filled up to the highest levels on record.
Our own Steve Campion helped rescue a flood victim from his vehicle on live TV. Nine people perished in the floods.
Unfortunately, these records were broken just 16 months later when Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 36 inches of rain across most of Houston.
