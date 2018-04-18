EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3358659" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral arrangements

NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue

Here is what you need to know about the Rockets and Timberwolves first round series.

Astros introduce newest pitching ace Gerrit Cole

The public can pay their respects to Mrs. Bush on Friday from noon until midnight at St. Martin's Church in Houston.Passengers scrambled to save the woman from getting sucked out the plane's window, which had been smashed by debris.The Houston Rockets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 2 of the NBA playoffs.New pitcher Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Astros at 9:10 p.m.