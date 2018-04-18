EYEWITNESS NEWS UPDATE

All the news you need in :60 seconds

Here's the news you need to know in 60 seconds

Here are the top stories you need to know for Wednesday, April 18, 2018:

Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush

The public can pay their respects to Mrs. Bush on Friday from noon until midnight at St. Martin's Church in Houston.
REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral arrangements


Mother of 2 dies after nearly getting sucked out of Southwest Airlines plane


Passengers scrambled to save the woman from getting sucked out the plane's window, which had been smashed by debris.
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue


What to know about the Houston-Rockets Minnesota Timberwolves match-up


The Houston Rockets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 2 of the NBA playoffs.
Here is what you need to know about the Rockets and Timberwolves first round series.


Houston Astros look for second win in their series against the Seattle Mariners


New pitcher Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Astros at 9:10 p.m.
Astros introduce newest pitching ace Gerrit Cole

Deputy shot 7 times gets to spend Thanksgiving at home
