HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Consumer Reporter Chelsey Hernandez loves interacting with ABC13 viewers on social media.
On Tuesday morning, she posted a hair and makeup video on her Twitter account.
She showed how it takes 20 minutes to get on-air ready in a time lapse video. But viewer Brian Billeck had her beat.
He replied to her tweet with a video showing how it takes him only two seconds, yes two seconds, to get ready.
"One, two," Billeck said as he slicked his hair back and put on his hat.
We all wish we could get ready like that.