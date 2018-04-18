Man wanted for allegedly killing puppy by slamming it on the ground

Police are warning San Francisco residents about a man they say is considered dangerous after he allegedly killed a 4-month-old cocker spaniel by slamming it on the ground. (San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
San Francisco police are warning residents about a man wanted in a domestic violence and animal cruelty case.

Officers say they responded to a store in San Francisco on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspect and female victim had fled the scene.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the two were having an argument in the store when the suspect threw canned goods at the woman.

Next, they say the suspect grabbed the victim's 4-month-old cocker spaniel from the arms of another person and "forcefully slammed the puppy on the floor of the store."


Officers say they later found the victim and her puppy, named "Prince." The puppy died at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Delos Pierre Gallon. He's wanted on domestic violence, kidnapping and felony animal cruelty charges.

According to officials, Gallon has a prior arrest for firearms violations and should be considered dangerous.
