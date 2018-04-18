SPORTS

All aboard! Jose Altuve, Orbit on mural featuring Minute Maid Park train at FM Kitchen and Bar

On Wednesday, a new Astros mural will be unveiled at FM Kitchen and Bar. (KTRK)

By
Jose Altuve and Orbit are now the subjects of a giant mural at a popular Houston watering hole.


FM Kitchen and Bar will unveil the Astros-themed painting at a party Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.


Houston artist Donkee Boy is putting the finishing touches on the painting. He'll be adding Altuve's face to the front of the Minute Maid Park train, along with the World Series trophy.


During the unveiling, you can enjoy live music, giveaways from 8th Wonder Brewery, and a raffle and silent auction benefiting the Astros Foundation.
