Huntsville prisoners protest lockdown by going on hunger strike, officials say

Huntsville prisoners protest lockdown by going on hunger strike. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A number of prisoners at the Wynne Unit are on a hunger strike to protest a prison lockdown, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities say the lockdown is a result of a large number of incidents, including feces-throwing, threats to officers, and some prisoners causing disturbances.

Officials say some prisoners have refused to eat nine consecutive meals or more while on strike, and are protesting the lockdown of their housing area for disciplinary reasons.

TDCJ says participating prisoners are being checked on daily by medical professionals, and none of them are showing signs or symptoms requiring medical attention.

In cases like this, offenders often have commissary items in their cells that they have collected over time.
