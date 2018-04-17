SOCIETY

Mayor Sylvester Turner remembers Barbara Bush as 'iconic Houstonian'

Former First Lady Barbara Bush touched a lot of lives in every place she lived, including the lives in Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former First Lady Barbara Bush touched a lot of lives in every place she lived, including the lives in Houston.

After the news of her passing on Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reflected on Bush, calling her an iconic Houstonian - a bold woman who treated everyone with love and respect no matter which side of the aisle you were on.

The mayor also spoke of her generosity to the city of Houston, including her aide to the Houston public library's bounce back after Harvey.

"The Barbara Bush Foundation committed $2 million to help us get books and supplies to get us back on our feet," Turner said.

Turner called the former First Lady a fierce defender of family and this is how we should remember her and honor her in the days to come.

"Before you go to bed, tell your family that you love them, value and appreciate your family. I think she once said at a graduation service, you're not going to miss the next vote or the next political or public event but you will miss spending the time with your family and those memories that you created today," Turned expressed.
