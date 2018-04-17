The world of Houston bars and restaurants moves pretty fast. Those who don't stop to look around might miss something. With that in mind, here's three news items to know about recent opening announcements.opened its third Houston-area location in Katy's La Centerra shopping district. The restaurant serves sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads, and panini for breakfast, lunch and dinner. La Centerra has proven to be a popular destination for Houston restaurants heading west; Bernie's Burger Bus, Dish Society, and Peli Peli also have locations there.