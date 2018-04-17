ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --Precinct 4 constable deputies and Parks and Wildlife staff were in for a big surprise Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities responded to a call about an aggressive alligator in the 17300 block of W. Lake Houston.
Constable Deputies along with Parks and Wildlife responded to an aggressive alligator call in the 17300 block of W Lake Houston!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 17, 2018
The reptile is one of a few that have been spotted in Houston and surrounding areas recently.
