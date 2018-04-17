Houston's 5 newest wine bars, with an urban winery and bistro fare

Postino Heights
642 Yale St., Suite A, The Heights
Photo: Postino Heights/Yelp
Wine cafe Postino Heights has debuted in the Heights Mercantile market, serving approachable wines and Italian cuisine made with local ingredients.
The new spot comes courtesy of the Arizona-based Upward Projects and is the restaurant group's first Texas location, reports theHouston Business Journal.
On the menu, look for wine-friendly fare like soups, salads, paninis and a selection of bruschetta, including brie and apple on fig spread and smoked salmon with pesto. Or share the Butcher's Block featuring an assortment of artisan meats and cheeses plated alongside smoked almond hummus, olives, nuts and crostini.
The wines -- priced between $27 and $150 per bottle -- span the globe and are curated by advanced sommelier Brent Karlicek, per the Houston Chronicle.
Postino Heights currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kevin S., who reviewed Postino Heights on April 8, wrote, "Went here for brunch during their soft opening. It was fantastic. Beautiful dining/bar area and the outdoor patio looks great as well."
Catherine S. noted, "We went here for their soft opening! The food was delicious! Grab a bruschetta board and enjoy!"
Postino Heights is open Monday-Thursday from 11a.m.-11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Amici Wine Bistro
1127 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 1030, West Houston
Filet with garlic mashed potatoes. | PHOTO: Amici wine bistro/YELP
Amici Wine Bistro is offering pizza, seafood and more, in the Energy Corridor district.
Nearly 50 wines are available, from chardonnay to merlot, with prices starting at $8 a glass. On the menu, there's both light and more substantial fare, like salsa-baked goat cheese and beef filet with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. There are also soups, salads, sliders and flatbreads, including one topped with prosciutto, Gorgonzola, walnuts and pears.
Amici Wine Bistro's current Yelp rating of five stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Sarah C., who reviewed Amici Wine Bistro on March 6, wrote, "This restaurant reopened after Harvey with a slightly different name, but with a different vibe. The menu, though not vast, had a nice selection, especially the sliders."
Rose G. noted, "This is the best wine bar in the Energy Corridor. Their food also does not disappoint. Great service and friendly owners."
Amici Wine Bistro is open Monday-Thursday from 2 p.m.-11 p.m. and Friday, and Saturday from 2 p.m.-midnight. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Cellar 7
610 Main St., Downtown
Photo: Trinh V./Yelp
Cellar 7 in the heart of downtown has a full menu of options, from wine classes and event tastings to artisanal cocktails and craft brews.
Cellar 7 has an inviting ambience, with a long bar, counter seating and tables interspersed throughout the main space. The wine bar serves small bites with full dinners available at the adjoining restaurant The District. On weekdays, there are daily specials and happy hours.
Cellar 7 currently holds five stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Trinh V., who was one of the first users to visit Cellar 7 on March 31, wrote, "What a cute and trendy wine bar to go in downtown! Cellar 7 is connected to The District. Will definitely be coming back again and will bring more friends."
Cellar 7 is open daily from 4 p.m.-11 p.m.
Cueva
1777 Walker St., Downtown
Photo: Cueva/Yelp
Located inside the Marriott Marquis Houston, Cueva is a tucked-away tapas bar, wine bar and Mediterranean spot.
Featuring more than 200 bottles from around the world and 12 local wines on-tap, Cueva has spacious seating and features unique cocktails and hard-to-find spirits. The sophisticated space is just off the lobby, with a wall of wine bottles serving as a backdrop.
Cueva currently holds five stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kate F., who reviewed Cueva on March 19, wrote, "Prompt service, comfortable seating and strong hand-crafted cocktails had this tourist feeling tipsy after half a drink."
Cueva is open weekdays from 4 p.m.-midnight, and weekends from noon-midnight.
Sable Gate Winery
2600 Travis St., Suite 104, Midtown
Photo: Brittany H./Yelp
Sable Gate Winery launched last fall with a cozy wine bar and an urban micro-winery.
"Houston is a great place for something like this right now," owner Bob Egan tells the Houston Chronicle. He operates the new business with his wife, Hungarian native Szilvia Konya. "We thought this might be a good alternative for people who aren't beer people. And we don't need a vineyard to do this. So why not have it in the middle of the city?"
At Sable Gate Winery, you can blend your own personal vintage, then bottle and custom label it. If you flip past the extensive wine menu, there is also bistro fare like charcuterie boards, flatbreads and soup.
Sable Gate Winery's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Amanda M., who reviewed Sable Gate Winery on January 28, wrote, "We had an absolutely amazing experience here! Each $9 tasting includes five different wines. ...(Owner) Bob told us stories of his and his wife's adventures touring Europe and finding new wines and beers, and helped us hone our wine-tasting abilities."
Sable Gate Winery is open Tuesday-Friday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)