FINAL 55: Cast your vote for the next Texans Cheerleaders

Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of aspiring performers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of women -- and even some men -- packed the Texans Practice Bubble at NRG Park on Saturday to show off their best moves hoping to win a spot on the squad next season.

After some intense and talent-filled tryouts, the top 55 finalists have been selected. But now it's time for you to choose.

You can take a look at the group of aspiring cheerleaders and make your own selection.

Texans hold tryouts for 2018 cheerleading squad



You can vote as many times as you want until voting closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 23.

You can cast your vote at: HoustonTexans.com
