A violent drama unfolded in a Jersey City neighborhood on Sunday. A car crashed and the driver jumped out, saying he had been shot. However, the story did not end there.Residents in Jersey City were too afraid to identify themselves, describing the driver's desperate plea for help.After crashing a dark Buick sedan into a utility pole, neighbors say the driver stumbled out of the vehicle dazed and frantic."The driver came out and he threw himself on the floor, so I didn't know what happened. I called 911 and then after that I guess another vehicle drove by again and he said 'oh that's the car' and he got up really quick and kind of like ran the other way. So I guess that was the car that was actually shooting at him," said one resident.Moments later, a red Cadillac drove by once, then circled back around. That is when the victim tried to run off."He kept saying he was in pain. And he was sort of crying at the time he was leaving because he couldn't take the pain anymore. But I guess the adrenaline at the same time was kicking in so he would get up, he would go down, he would get up," added the resident.The Cadillac then continued on. A block away, it apparently slammed into a traffic light, sending it flying onto Nestor Cruz's front steps.Cruz drove by the first scene and noticed the shooting victim on his way home Sunday afternoon."He had his face with like blood all over it and he kept saying he couldn't feel like his left arm and stuff," said Cruz.At first he thought the same car, the Buick sedan, had crashed at both corners. But then he noticed a bumper lying on his front lawn was red. His family told him that the bumper belonged to a Cadillac."That's what my girl's mom said. They saw the car back up," Cruz added.It is not known what started the chain of events or if there are any arrests.The condition of the victim is not yet known.