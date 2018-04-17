Friends tried frantically to pull woman from tracks as she was fatally struck by train

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was fatally struck by a Metrolink train in Sylmar after she accidentally fell backward onto the tracks while speaking with someone on the platform. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, California --
A 24-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Metrolink train Monday evening in Sylmar after she accidentally fell onto the tracks and friends attempted to rescue her, authorities said.

The fatal incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the Sylmar/San Fernando station in the 12200 block of Frank Modugno Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"I was just on my phone and somehow I felt like a bump," said train passenger Edder Vargas, describing the impact. "And I was like wondering: Did we hit something?"

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.

A witness said that the woman and her friends were pretending to dodge the oncoming train just before the collision.

"When she was leaning back and forth -- kind of like, as if you play tug-of-war, how you lean -- she was doing that and ended up losing her footing and slipped," said the witness, a woman who declined to be publicly identified.

After the victim fell between the platform and the train, her boyfriend and friends tried to help her.

"Him and another male grabbed her hand, trying to pull her out -- and that's when it hit her," said the witness, one of several people who saw the tragedy unfold. "It was an accident -- she didn't mean to die. She was scared and it's really sad."

The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line 285 train, bound for Palmdale, was stopped at the station after it hit the woman. Line 221 to Lancaster was held at Sun Valley due to the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train accidenttrain crashtrainsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 deputy shot, 3 others injured after suspect opens fire
HPD: Guard shoots 3 men trying to break into gun store
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL
8-year-old boy at school slashes 3 students with knife
Houston man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash appears in court
Fugitive grandma accused of killing 2 spotted in Corpus Christi
Robber to clerk: 'I know you are smart, it's not worth it'
Show More
Schlitterbahn Galveston opens for summer 2018 season Saturday
BARC reopens after it closed to stop distemper from spreading
Clean your home for under $10
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
More News