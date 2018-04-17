PETS & ANIMALS

BARC reopens after it closed to stop distemper from spreading

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Houston's animal shelter is reopening a week after it closed to stop distemper from spreading.

BARC closed for seven days to treat sick animals and deep clean the facility.

While the shelter was closed, BARC partnered with Rescued Pets Movement, Houston Pets Alive!, and Austin Pets Alive! to encourage as many Houstonians as possible to foster or adopt to protect the shelter's healthy animals from the illness.
Anyone who has adopted a dog from BARC in the past month and has symptoms of distemper should contact the shelter for free treatment.

Distemper symptoms may include thick nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing. In severe cases, symptoms may impact the neurological system, causing seizures, tremors and death.
