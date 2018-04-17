Hallelujah! Baby has cute reaction to just one word

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3140320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heartwarming moment when daughter surprises step-dad with adoption news.

All it takes is one word to get a reaction out of this baby.Christopher and his wife were at their home in Houston when they discovered that their baby girl Yahtai has quite the response to the word "Hallelujah."In a video, Christopher is playing with his daughter and the moment he says "Hallelujah," she immediately rests her head on his chest.The family says that they read the Bible and pray every night, and that's when they noticed Yahtai's reaction.They shared the sweet moment on YouTube. Watch the entire video above.