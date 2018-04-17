SOCIETY

Traditional after school game played by high school students being called racist

EMBED </>More Videos

Game played by California students being called racist

A traditional after school game played by California high school students is getting renamed after some said it was offensive.

The game called "La Migra," which is slang in Spanish for immigration and customs enforcement, is getting a lot of heat.

The game involves seniors chasing the younger students.

It's similar to a game of tag, but this game includes seniors playing ICE agents and other students play undocumented immigrants.

Some are calling it racist, while others don't find anything wrong with it.

"I don't mind because I'm Hispanic," one student said.

"How would the district react if they pretended they were Nazis going after Jews or KKK going after blacks. I think they would look at it a little differently," a parent said.

Organizers have renamed the game to Extreme Fun Run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh schooleducationgamesimmigrationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Schlitterbahn Galveston opens for summer 2018 season Saturday
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Cheering supporters welcome Katy ISD superintendent
Starbucks manager out after controversial arrest of black men
More Society
Top Stories
1 deputy shot, 3 others injured after suspect opens fire
HPD: Guard shoots 3 men trying to break into gun store
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL
8-year-old boy at school slashes 3 students with knife
Houston man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash appears in court
Fugitive grandma accused of killing 2 spotted in Corpus Christi
Robber to clerk: 'I know you are smart, it's not worth it'
Show More
Schlitterbahn Galveston opens for summer 2018 season Saturday
BARC reopens after it closed to stop distemper from spreading
Clean your home for under $10
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
More News