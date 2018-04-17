TRAFFIC

TxDOT warning drivers to be cautious after spike in deaths in Texas roadwork zones

Drivers are being urged to slow down in construction zones after a spike in worker deaths. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be alert while driving through construction after a spike in deadly crashes happening in work zones.

In 2017, work zone fatalities in Texas increased nine percent over the previous year, resulting in 199 deaths and 813 serious injuries, according to TxDOT.

Four percent of those fatalities were road crew workers, and the remaining 96 percent were drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

There are more than 2,500 active TxDOT work zones at any given time.

Remember, fines double in work zones when workers are present, costing up to $2,000.
