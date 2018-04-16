Burglars target west Houston gun store 21 times in 6 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3353624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the moment three robbery suspects rammed a U-Haul truck into the front doors of Full Armor Firearms on the Katy Freeway.

Burglars use U-Haul to smash into gun range in west Houston

One of the burglary suspects shot at an employee, and that employee fired back, according to police.

A west Houston gun store was the target of another attempted smash and grab overnight, but even a big U-Haul truck could not break through.Full Armor Firearms on the Katy Freeway was hit around 4 a.m. Monday morning.Three guys in a stolen U-Haul truck tried ramming through the front doors traveling about 15 mph.Thick metal and concrete posts outside kept the truck from breaking more than a front window. The three men got away."We've been attempted burglary a lot of times but they never get anything. Twenty-one times. Twenty-one times we've been hit in six years," owner James Hillin said.On Eyewitness News at 10, Hillin shares security video of today's attempt and the time-consuming security measures he takes to keep crooks from stealing his huge inventory of guns.