HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Home Depot in southwest Houston last week.
Authorities say the robbery happened at the store at 11500 Chimney Rock on April 9 around 7:15 p.m. Police say a man entered the store and acted as though he was going to make a purchase.
After placing an item on the counter, the man allegedly placed a note down saying he had a gun and wanted all the money in the register.
The suspect then told the employee, "I know you are smart, it's not worth it," according to police.
The man had his hand concealed under his shirt as if he was holding a weapon.
Police say the employee complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the register.
The suspect is described as being 30 to 35 years old, and 160 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with sunglasses.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or an arrest of the suspect in this case.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.